Feb 20 Peace Living Co Ltd:

* Says it to repurchase up to 85,000 shares of its common stock, representing a 9.45 pct stake

* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of up to 63,750,000 yen in total, from March 1 to March 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6a8qrv

