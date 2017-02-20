Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 20 Peace Living Co Ltd:
* Says it to repurchase up to 85,000 shares of its common stock, representing a 9.45 pct stake
* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of up to 63,750,000 yen in total, from March 1 to March 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6a8qrv
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.