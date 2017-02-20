Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 20 Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp :
* Says the co completed a part of the acquisition plan, disclosed on Jan. 24, with a result of six properties acquired for 13.61 billion yen in total
* Says the co to acquire the rest five properties for 14.77 billion yen
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/b3eRT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.