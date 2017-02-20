Feb 20 Sakura Internet Inc:

* Says it to issue 2,165,300 shares via public offering and to issue 834,700 shares via private placement

* Says it to raise up to 3,214,618,000 yen in total

* Says Sojitz Corporation's voting rights in the co to decrease to 28.7 percent from 40.3 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/kHkIak

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)