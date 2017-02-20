WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 20 Nantong Jinghua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Dongli (Nantong) Chemicals Co Ltd was recognized as high-tech enterprise
* Says the subsidiary will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/n9EyaD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.