Feb 20 Aidma Marketing Communication Corp :

* Says co plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 340,000 shares of its stock at the price of 676 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Feb. 21

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/p2YF6Q

