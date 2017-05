Feb 20 China Real Estate Co Ltd :

* Says co and and partner won a bid for 80 percent stake in a Huizhou-based real estate development firm at totaling 4.2 million yuan

* Co and partner will own 51 percent stake and 29 percent stake in the real estate development firm respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2sxxtG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)