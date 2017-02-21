BRIEF-EROAD Ltd says FY revenue rose 25 pct
* all figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 21 Aidma Marketing Communication Corp :
* Says it completed off-floor distribution of 340,000 shares at 676 yen per share
* Says the plan was disclosed on Feb. 20
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/b3GsN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* all figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: