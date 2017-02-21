BRIEF-EROAD Ltd says FY revenue rose 25 pct
Feb 21 Beijing Bewinner Communications Co., Ltd.:
* Says controlling shareholder proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1.1 yuan for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 12 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: