BRIEF-EROAD Ltd says FY revenue rose 25 pct
Feb 21 Rentracks Co Ltd:
* Says the co plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo, which will be engaged in the operation of trade matching site
* Says the capital of the new subsidiary to be at 50 million yen
Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei