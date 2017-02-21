BRIEF-EROAD Ltd says FY revenue rose 25 pct
* all figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 21 Nissen Inc :
* Says it will raise totaling 55.2 million yen via private placement on Feb. 24
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hSyKoX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* all figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: