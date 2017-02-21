Feb 21 Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 up 91.3 percent to 121.3 percent, or to be 185 million yuan to 214 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 96.7 million yuan

* Comments the development of game business and acquiring network game company are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jBo5NE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)