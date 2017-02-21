BRIEF-EROAD Ltd says FY revenue rose 25 pct
Feb 21 Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 up 91.3 percent to 121.3 percent, or to be 185 million yuan to 214 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 96.7 million yuan
* Comments the development of game business and acquiring network game company are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jBo5NE
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: