BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Feb 21 Topy Industries Ltd :
* Says co plans to buy land and building in Chiba, at an undisclosed price, on March 17
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HBqKYY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: