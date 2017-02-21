BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Feb 21 Tokai Senko KK:
* Says it plans to buy back up to 200,000 shares at 147 yen per share via ToSTNeT-3
* Says it is a part the repurchase plan disclosed on Nov. 18, 2016
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/HRZN4M
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: