BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Feb 21 Carchs Holdings Co Ltd:
* Says it to repurchase up to 1,500,000 shares of its common stock on Feb. 22, representing a 7.07 percent stake
* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of 456,000,000 yen in total
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: