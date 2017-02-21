BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Feb 21 Intea Holdings Inc :
* Says the shareholder NAC inc. cut stake in the co to 0 percent from 14.49 percent
* Says the shareholder Hikari Tsushin Inc raised stake in the co to 40.04 percent from 13.98 percent
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ffMZze
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: