BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Feb 21 Elecom Co Ltd:
* Says the co to buy 96 percent voting rights in DX ANTENNA CO., LTD from Funai Electric Co Ltd in late March
* Says acquisition price of 10,367 million yen and advisory cost of 52 million yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/467S6i
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: