BRIEF-Getin Holding to increase capital by 27.8 mln zlotys
* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES
Feb 22 Chukyo Bank Ltd:
* Says it completed an off-floor distribution of 85,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on Feb. 22
* Says offering price of 2,305 yen per share
* Says previous release disclosed on Feb. 21
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WtzSrh
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES
* COMPANY SHALL PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE TO ITS ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS.