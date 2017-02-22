BRIEF-Sasini reports HY pre-tax profit 110.4 mln shillings
* HY ended March 2017 group revenue 1.45 billion shillings versus 1.59 billion shillings year ago
Feb 22 Jiangsu Olive Sensors High-Tech Co Ltd :
* Says its precision metal forming unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cnTdzj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* HY ended March 2017 group revenue 1.45 billion shillings versus 1.59 billion shillings year ago
* March quarter net loss 3.2 million rupees versus profit 5.8 million rupees year ago