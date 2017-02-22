Golfer Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.
Feb 22 Shenzhen RoadRover Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of 2016 to decrease by 10 percent~15.75 percent, or to be 39.02 million~41.68 million yuan
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit of 2016 to increase by 0 percent~10 percent
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 46.3151 million yuan
* Says volatility of foreign exchange rate is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Uy8Fsq
* TWO COLAS CANADA COMPANIES SECURE 300 MILLION CAD IN CONTRACTS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE SOUTHWEST CALGARY RING ROAD IN ALBERTA