Feb 22 Shenzhen RoadRover Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 to decrease by 10 percent~15.75 percent, or to be 39.02 million~41.68 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit of 2016 to increase by 0 percent~10 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 46.3151 million yuan

* Says volatility of foreign exchange rate is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Uy8Fsq

