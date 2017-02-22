BRIEF-India's SPL Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 600,000 rupees versus profit 41.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 22 CHORI Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to split its transportation equipment business to set up a new wholly owned Tokyo-based unit, effective on April 1
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1