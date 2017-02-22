BRIEF-Oisix to merge with wholly owned unit and change name
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1
Feb 22 NH Foods Ltd:
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I
* Rating outlook stable– R&I
* March quarter net profit 156.6 million rupees versus 101 million rupees year ago