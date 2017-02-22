BRIEF-Fufeng Group says has noted decrease in trading price and increase in trading volume of shares
* Has noted decrease in trading price and increase in trading volume of shares of company today
Feb 22 Kobe Bussan Co Ltd :
* Says the co plans to dissolve its wholly owned subsidiary, an Oita-based geothermal electric power generation firm
* Says effective in mid July
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/b48Cq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Has noted decrease in trading price and increase in trading volume of shares of company today
* March quarter profit 17.3 million rupees versus profit 5.9 million rupees year go