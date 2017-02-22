BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Yamaha Corp :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned instrument parts manufacture unit in Indonesia, named as PT Yamaha Musical Products Asia, in March
* New unit will be capitalized at 568.5 billion rupiah (4.5 billion yen)
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/IGTEM4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan