BRIEF-Oisix to merge with wholly owned unit and change name
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1
Feb 22 Asrapport Dining Co Ltd :
* Says the co plans to merge two Tokyo-based Japanese traditional pub subsidiaries into one
* Says the co's Osaka-based Japanese traditional pub subsidiary will also undertake the merger with a Tokyo-based noodle firm, which is 90.7 percent owned by the co
* Says effective date on April 1
