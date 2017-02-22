Feb 22 Asrapport Dining Co Ltd :

* Says the co plans to merge two Tokyo-based Japanese traditional pub subsidiaries into one

* Says the co's Osaka-based Japanese traditional pub subsidiary will also undertake the merger with a Tokyo-based noodle firm, which is 90.7 percent owned by the co

* Says effective date on April 1

Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/b4AGN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)