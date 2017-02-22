Feb 22 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd :

* Says it to buy 20 percent stake in a Beijing-based biological medicine science and technology firm for 6 million yuan

* Says it to set up a medical tech JV in Guangzhou, and says the JV will with registered capital of 5 million yuan and the co to hold 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bUb53o

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)