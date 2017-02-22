BRIEF-Aspermont says Gainwealth has consented to withdraw its statutory demand against co
* Gainwealth has consented to withdraw its statutory demand against company and has been ordered by courts to pay costs
Feb 22 Test Research Inc:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3 per share for 2016
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders