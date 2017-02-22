BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Orient Europharma Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.8 per share for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yzRcDD
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan