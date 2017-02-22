BRIEF-Lifecome Biochemistry to pay cash 2.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Feb 22 Healios KK :
* Says the co formed business and capital alliance with Nikon Corp
* Says the two entities will cooperate in the field of regenerative medicine business
* Says the co will issue 1.03 million shares to Nikon for 1.99 billion yen
Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/b4JVW; rrd.me/b4JXp
* Results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 - Ergoresearch reports its results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017