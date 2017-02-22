Feb 22 Pangda Automobile Trade Co Ltd :

* Says it issued the 1st tranche of super short-term financing notes for 2017 worth 1 billion yuan on Feb. 20

* Says the notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 180 days and an interest rate of 6.5 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/koX5uJ

