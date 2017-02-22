BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Pangda Automobile Trade Co Ltd :
* Says it issued the 1st tranche of super short-term financing notes for 2017 worth 1 billion yuan on Feb. 20
* Says the notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 180 days and an interest rate of 6.5 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/koX5uJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan