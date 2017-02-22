Feb 22 Long Bon International Co Ltd:

* Says it bought 7.6 million shares back at T$122.1 million in total during Dec. 26, 2016 to Feb. 22

* Says it repurchased 7.6 million shares of its common shares as of Feb. 22, representing a 1.5 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VlzhDW

