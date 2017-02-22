BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
Feb 22 Long Bon International Co Ltd:
* Says it bought 7.6 million shares back at T$122.1 million in total during Dec. 26, 2016 to Feb. 22
* Says it repurchased 7.6 million shares of its common shares as of Feb. 22, representing a 1.5 percent stake
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.