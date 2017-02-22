BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
Feb 22 Hitachi Capital Corp :
* Says it plans to issue 63th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.001 percent and maturity date on April 20, 2020
* Says it plans to issue 64th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.13 percent and maturity date on Feb. 18, 2022
* Says subscription date on Feb. 22 and payment date on Feb. 28
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aeq03p
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.