Feb 22 Hitachi Capital Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 63th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.001 percent and maturity date on April 20, 2020

* Says it plans to issue 64th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.13 percent and maturity date on Feb. 18, 2022

* Says subscription date on Feb. 22 and payment date on Feb. 28

