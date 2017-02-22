Feb 22 Shenzhen Agricultural Products Co Ltd :

* Says its controlling agricultural products subsidiary plans to sell 100 percent stake of equity and creditor's rights in its Hunan-based investment unit, at price of 39.3 million yuan and 147.7 million yuan respectively, to Hunan Wangxin Construction Group Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2SocCK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)