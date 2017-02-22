BRIEF-Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery to buy 25.3 pct stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 mln yuan
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan
Feb 22 CNFC Overseas Fisheries Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy fishing-boat assets for totaling 163 million yuan
* Announces proposed privatization of co by united elite agents ltd by way of a scheme of arrangement