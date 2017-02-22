Feb 22 Hanwang Technology Co., Ltd.:

* Says the co plans to set up a technology JV in Beijing with several partners

* Says the co to invest 1.9 million yuan in the JV and to hold a 19 percent stake in it

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 10 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bsgZYg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)