BRIEF-Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery to buy 25.3 pct stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 mln yuan
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan
Feb 22 Yunnan Xiyi Industry Co., Ltd.:
* Says it raised about 120 million yuan through private placement
* Says it is a part of the firm acquisition plan, which was disclosed on Dec. 29, 2015
* Announces proposed privatization of co by united elite agents ltd by way of a scheme of arrangement