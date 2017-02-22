BRIEF-Telia and Telenor win two blocks each in 900 MHz band auction
* Says Telia Norge and Telenor win two blocks each in 900 MHz band auction
Feb 22 Shenzhen Emperor Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a unit named Emperor Technology International Company Limited in Hong Kong
* Says new unit to be engaged in system integration, development, sales, consulting, services of mechanical and electrical equipment, intelligent terminal, and software
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday