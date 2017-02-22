Feb 22 Kangyue Technology Co Ltd:

* Says net profit of Q1 of FY2017 expected to increase by 15 percent to 45 percent, or to be 1.5 million to 1.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 of FY2016 was 1.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cXjXDN

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)