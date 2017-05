Feb 23 San Far Property Ltd:

* Says it will issue 2017 1st series secured corporate bonds, worth up to T$1 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of five years and interest rate up to 1.2 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for operating funds enrichment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OL06E6

