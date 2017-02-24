BRIEF-Jinhui Liquor to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.240 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.3 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 Shenzhen Quanxinhao Co., Ltd.:
* Says the co plans to set up an investment partnership in Shenzhen with its wholly owned financial holdings unit
* Says the total investment in the partnership is 5 million yuan and the co to hold 80 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/M4RE12
