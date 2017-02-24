BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Feb 24 Milbon Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to change its fiscal year end date to Dec. 31 each year from Dec. 20 each year
* Its 58th fiscal year will be from Dec. 21, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017
Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/b6cYR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.