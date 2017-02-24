BRIEF- ZIGExN announces exercise of options
* Says 2,000 units of its fifth series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its common stock on May 29
Feb 24 Fujifilm Holdings Corp :
* Says the co offered a takeover bid for 18.2 million shares (or no less than 12.5 million shares) of Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd., aiming to fully acquire it
* Says offered purchase price at 8,535 yen per share
* Takeover bid total amount at 155.47 billion yen
* Offering period from Feb. 27 to April 3
* Settlement starts on April 21
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jPbtFl
LONDON, May 29 Britain will remain a strong ally of the European Union even as it leaves the bloc, its interior minister said on Monday, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested Europe could no longer completely rely on Britain and the United States.