Feb 24 Fujifilm Holdings Corp :

* Says the co offered a takeover bid for 18.2 million shares (or no less than 12.5 million shares) of Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd., aiming to fully acquire it

* Says offered purchase price at 8,535 yen per share

* Takeover bid total amount at 155.47 billion yen

* Offering period from Feb. 27 to April 3

* Settlement starts on April 21

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jPbtFl

