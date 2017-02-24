BRIEF-India's Talbros Engineering March-qtr profit up more than four-fold
* March quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 6.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 24 Yamato International Inc :
* Says it plans to transfer AIGLE brand license business to Lacoste Japan, on March 1
Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/b6faF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 6.2 million rupees year ago
May 29 Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies :