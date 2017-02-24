BRIEF-India's Talbros Engineering March-qtr profit up more than four-fold
* March quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 6.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 24 TOMY Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to distribute treasury stock of 5 million shares via public offerings
* Says it plans to distribute treasury stock of 750,000 shares via private placement, with subscription date on March 27 and payment date on March 28
May 29 Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies :