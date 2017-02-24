Feb 24 ELECOM Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 5 series convertible bonds with totaling 200 warrants in private placement, with payment date on March 14

* 10.02 billion yen can be raised and 4.0 million new shares can be issued if warrants are all exercised

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/c2abNB

