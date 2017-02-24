BRIEF-India's Talbros Engineering March-qtr profit up more than four-fold
* March quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 6.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 24 AGORA Hospitality Group Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Avantia GP as new corporate auditor, to replace KDA Audit Corporation, effective on March 29
