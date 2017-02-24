BRIEF-India's Talbros Engineering March-qtr profit up more than four-fold
* March quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 6.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 24 AGORA Hospitality Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 9.98 percent stake of shares for up to 1.5 billion yen, during the period from March 29, 2017 to March 28, 2018
May 29 Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies :