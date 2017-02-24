BRIEF-Bank Vozrozhdenie Q1 net result turns to profit of RUB 537 mln
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 537 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 269 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 24 Bank of The Ryukyus Ltd:
* Says it appoints Tokei KinJyo as chairman
* Says it appoints Yasushi Kawakami as president
* Says the changes will effective on April 1
