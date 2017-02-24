Feb 24 Vitec Holdings Co Ltd:

* Says it will distribute 150,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 1,380 yen per share through private placement to Ryonetsu Kogyou Co Ltd

* Says it will raise 207 million yen in total through private placement

* Says placement date is March 15

* Proceeds to be used to buy 4.5 percent stake in Ryonetsu Kogyou Co Ltd and enrich operating funds

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/o3wP7q

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)