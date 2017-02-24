German stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
Feb 24 Vitec Holdings Co Ltd:
* Says it will distribute 150,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 1,380 yen per share through private placement to Ryonetsu Kogyou Co Ltd
* Says it will raise 207 million yen in total through private placement
* Says placement date is March 15
* Proceeds to be used to buy 4.5 percent stake in Ryonetsu Kogyou Co Ltd and enrich operating funds
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/o3wP7q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
HELSINKI, May 29 Finnish consumer and industry confidence rose in May from the previous month, data published on Monday showed.