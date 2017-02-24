BRIEF-FG Future recommends no 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND
Feb 24 Ichigo Inc:
* Says it plans to set up wholly owned real estate owners unit in Tokyo
* Says the capital of the new unit to be at 100 million yen
* Says effective March 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/T8PIj1
(Beijing Headline News)
PARIS, May 29 The European Union needs to set simple rules on bank capital to complete its banking union under a sole EU-wide sector supervisor, ECB Governing Board member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.