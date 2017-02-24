BRIEF-Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies sees 2018-19 FY consol sales upto $300 mln
May 29 Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies :
Feb 24 E-Life Mall Corp:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$4.3 per share to shareholders for 2016
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/HY2ZQM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 29 Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies :
* Trikomsel pte ltd updates holders of notes on restructuring process of trikomsel oke tbk